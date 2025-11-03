Murder case against Dunstable man, 84, who killed wife is dropped

By Laura Hutchinson
Published 3rd Nov 2025, 16:55 GMT
Luton Crown Court. Picture: Olivia Prestonplaceholder image
Luton Crown Court. Picture: Olivia Preston
A murder case against an 84-year-old Dunstable man has been dropped.

Roger Worby, 84, of Kingsbury Avenue, Dunstable, had denied murdering his wife Margaret Worby, also aged 84, after she was found dead in a house in Kingsbury Avenue in the town on January 23.

But he had admitted manslaughter at an earlier hearing.

He will now be sentenced for manslaughter on December 15.

A spokesperson for Luton Crown Court said: “The murder charge will be disposed of on that date also, as the plea to manslaughter is acceptable to the Crown.”

Related topics:Dunstable
News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice