Murder case against Dunstable man, 84, who killed wife is dropped

Luton Crown Court. Picture: Olivia Preston

A murder case against an 84-year-old Dunstable man has been dropped.

Roger Worby, 84, of Kingsbury Avenue, Dunstable, had denied murdering his wife Margaret Worby, also aged 84, after she was found dead in a house in Kingsbury Avenue in the town on January 23.

But he had admitted manslaughter at an earlier hearing.

He will now be sentenced for manslaughter on December 15.

A spokesperson for Luton Crown Court said: “The murder charge will be disposed of on that date also, as the plea to manslaughter is acceptable to the Crown.”