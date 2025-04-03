Olympians open ‘state of the art’ community and leisure centre in Houghton Regis
Gladiator and sprinter Harry Aikines-Aryeetey and Olympian swimmer, Mark Foster, cut the ribbon to mark the opening of the centre on Saturday, March 29.
More than 500 families booked free activities to trial the new equipment and facilities in the Kingsland Campus.
The centre has an eight-lane 25-metre pool, a learner pool with a movable floor, a separate shallow pool, 120-station gym with free weights, cycle studio and squash courts.
The building also has a café, community spaces and accessible changing places facilities.
Cllr Gareth Mackey, chair of Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “I was very proud to attend the open day last weekend and see the new Leisure Centre up and running. It was great to see so many people on the day, and everyone was clearly impressed.
“The range of top-quality facilities available, as well as community space for everyone to use makes this centre a fantastic asset for Central Bedfordshire. I encourage everyone to come and visit our new centre – and find out more about Everyone Active’s memberships and classes.
“I am acutely aware that Houghton Regis is one of the most deprived areas of Central Bedfordshire and very much hope to see this new facility giving opportunities for healthy, active living to all of our residents regardless of economic capacity.”
Gary Foley, Everyone Active’s Contract Manager, said: “It was amazing to welcome the local community to this brand-new centre and show them the wide range of activities on offer.”