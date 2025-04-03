Olympians open ‘state of the art’ community and leisure centre in Houghton Regis

Mark Foster cuts the ribbon to formally open Houghton Regis Leisure and Community Centre. Picture: Pete Martin

Over 1,000 joined two Olympians as they officially opened Houghton Regis’ new leisure and community centre at the weekend.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gladiator and sprinter Harry Aikines-Aryeetey and Olympian swimmer, Mark Foster, cut the ribbon to mark the opening of the centre on Saturday, March 29.

More than 500 families booked free activities to trial the new equipment and facilities in the Kingsland Campus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The centre has an eight-lane 25-metre pool, a learner pool with a movable floor, a separate shallow pool, 120-station gym with free weights, cycle studio and squash courts.

The building also has a café, community spaces and accessible changing places facilities.

Cllr Gareth Mackey, chair of Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “I was very proud to attend the open day last weekend and see the new Leisure Centre up and running. It was great to see so many people on the day, and everyone was clearly impressed.

“The range of top-quality facilities available, as well as community space for everyone to use makes this centre a fantastic asset for Central Bedfordshire. I encourage everyone to come and visit our new centre – and find out more about Everyone Active’s memberships and classes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am acutely aware that Houghton Regis is one of the most deprived areas of Central Bedfordshire and very much hope to see this new facility giving opportunities for healthy, active living to all of our residents regardless of economic capacity.”

Gary Foley, Everyone Active’s Contract Manager, said: “It was amazing to welcome the local community to this brand-new centre and show them the wide range of activities on offer.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.