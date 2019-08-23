£10,000 reward on offer to find those behind the suspected murder of a Luton man

A £10,000 reward has been offered for information about a missing former goalkeeper from Luton who is feared murdered.

In an appeal to find those responsible behind the suspected murder of a 34-year-old Kamil Biecke, charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up £10,000 for information that leads to a conviction.

The last sighting of Mrl Biecke was at 1.30am on December 8, 2018, on Maple Road, at the junction with Shaftesbury Road in Luton. His estranged wife reported him as missing on December 14 after not being able to contact him.

Kamil is a former professional football goalkeeper. He last played in Poland for Baltyk Gdynia in 2013 and moved to the UK in 2016. He is known to have been heavily involved in gambling. There are concerns that associations he had may have led to him being killed. He also has links with Milton Keynes, Cambridge and Glasgow.

Annabelle Goodenough, regional manager at Crimestoppers, said: “It is concerning that Kamil has not been in contact with any family or friends in the UK or his native land Poland since last year and there has been no evidence of any banking activity.

"This is why Crimestoppers is offering this reward, as there is a possibility that he has come to harm.

“It is important that if anyone has any information at all about his disappearance to let us know as soon as possible, even if it seems like a small detail. However irrelevant something may appear, it could be used to help build up a picture of what happened to Kamil.

“As a charity we are here to support anyone with information who for whatever reason, feels unable to speak directly to authorities. In over 30 years our charity has always kept its 100% anonymity promise to everyone who trusts us with their crime information. No one will know you contacted us and it could be your information, however small, that makes a difference.

“You can call our 24/7 UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111 or you can use our anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. Please do the right thing, so speak up and tell us what you know.”

> Note: Information passed directly to police will not qualify. The reward will only qualify if information is passed to Crimestoppers’ 0800 555 111 number or via the non-traceable anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org***