10 arrested and weapons, cash and cocaine seized as Bedfordshire Police crackdown on drug activity in Luton

A shotgun, machete and thousands of pounds worth of cash, cannabis and cocaine have been seized as police continue to target serious and organised crime.

And eight men and two teenage boys were arrested on suspicion of drug, theft and weapons offences after police were called to three incidents on Monday (August 15).

At around 1.20am police were called to reports of a disturbance in Pomfret Avenue, Luton, where six men were reported to be breaking into a property. When they arrived, police discovered a cannabis factory growing around 65 plants, and a man in his 20s from Luton was arrested at the scene.

Bedfordshire Police HQ

Less than an hour later police tracked a vehicle suspected to have been used in the earlier break-in to Bedford – where they had received reports of another burglary in progress.

After a search of the area two vehicles were seized along with cash, items of clothing and a mobile phone.

Six men in their teens and 20s, all from Luton or Houghton Regis, were arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.

Once in custody, three of the men were further arrested on suspicion of the cultivation of cannabis, possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and robbery respectively.

And in yet another incident later on Monday, at around 3.20pm, officers stopped a vehicle in Luton and discovered it had been stolen during a burglary in Derbyshire earlier this month.

A search of the vehicle uncovered a sawn-off shotgun, machete and Class A drugs.

This time two teenage boys and one man in his 20s, all from Luton, were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including possession of firearms, possession of an offensive weapon and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Working on the investigation, David Elias said: “These latest arrests in our bid to tackle organised crime are a result of some commendable proactive policing. On each occasion we saw multiple specialist units pull together at an incredible speed to stop these offenders in their tracks.

“At times policing is challenged on its enforcement of drug related crimes. Theft, burglary, weapon carrying, and even human trafficking are all unfortunate bi-products of organised crime groups and gang activity. Incidents of this nature highlight why we as a force will not let up.”

All of those arrested have been bailed, while further enquiries continue.