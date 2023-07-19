A 10-year-old boy is in hospital after being ‘badly’ injured in a collision in Luton.

There were reports of a collision at around 3.40pm on Montague Avenue yesterday (July 18). The child was left with ‘serious but not life-threatening injuries’.

Sergeant Mark Casey, from the Bedfordshire Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “A child has been left badly injured following this collision today.”

A man sat on a motorised bike. (Picture: Bedfordshire Police)

Now the police want to trace the driver of a bike. Sergeant Casey added: “I would urge the driver of this bike to come and talk to police as soon as they can, so we can understand what happened.