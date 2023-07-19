10-year-old boy in hospital with ‘serious’ injuries after Luton collision
A 10-year-old boy is in hospital after being ‘badly’ injured in a collision in Luton.
There were reports of a collision at around 3.40pm on Montague Avenue yesterday (July 18). The child was left with ‘serious but not life-threatening injuries’.
Sergeant Mark Casey, from the Bedfordshire Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “A child has been left badly injured following this collision today.”
Now the police want to trace the driver of a bike. Sergeant Casey added: “I would urge the driver of this bike to come and talk to police as soon as they can, so we can understand what happened.
“However, if anyone in the area at the time of the collision saw anything or has anything like CCTV or dash cam footage, we would like to hear from you.” People can report any information here or by calling 101, quoting reference 283 of Tuesday.