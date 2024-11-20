1,000 reports of anti-social behaviour every month says Bedfordshire Police as it urges Luton victims to come forward
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
And it is urging victims to come forward as it marks Anti-social behaviour (ASB) Awareness Week this week.
Superintendent Hob Hoque said: “Anti-social behaviour is a blight on our communities and, if not appropriately identified and dealt with, can cause a significant impact on anyone suffering it in their neighbourhood.
“ASB is often considered as low-level offending but the truth is that it has a footprint on much more serious criminality. Where ASB takes place, there will undoubtedly be wider links to drugs, exploitation and high-harm crime.
“We have had some excellent results recently from Op Skytree tackling off-road bikes in Dunstable, numerous property closure orders, multi-agency work in Biggleswade and a new Town Centre Taskforce set up in Luton.
“I would encourage everyone to continue to submit reports about ASB in their area, so that we can identify problem areas and build up our intelligence to target hotspots. We will continue to work in collaboration with our partners to help make communities safer.
Bedfordshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner John Tizard added: "Anti-social behaviour is a scourge across neighbourhoods, towns and villages. It causes inconvenience, discomfort and all too often criminal damage to property, public facilities, and public spaces. It can create fear.
“Tackling ASB is, and must always be a key objective for the police. My Police and Crime Plan makes this very clear.
“I am committed to reinvigorating local policing. However, preventing and tackling ASB requires action by local authorities through community safety plans and enforcement action. We need youth services too. Courts must sentence appropriately to punish and deter.
“Above all, we must put communities first, check our behaviour, and that of our children and neighbours. We must call out ASB whenever and wherever it occurs."
And councillor Maria Lovell, portfolio holder for community safety at Luton Borough Council added: "We take anti-social behaviour issues seriously, so this is a really important week in terms of highlighting the work with do with our partners to make our town safer and cleaner for residents and communities.
“In addition, we recently announced our Town Centre Task Force, a multi-agency group working to create a town centre where people want to visit and spend time.”
You can report anti-social behaviour in your area online, and follow the Luton and Dunstable and Houghton Regis community policing teams on Facebook to find out what’s being done in your area.