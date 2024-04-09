Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A tenth person has been arrested by police in Luton and hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of drugs seized during a police sting.

A Luton-based gang believed to be involved in drug dealing and violence was targetted by Bedfordshire Police’s specialist gangs and guns unit, Boson.

At the end of March, police arrested a man after searching an address in the Biscot area of the town. Inside, officers found more than £25,000 in cash, a mobile phone, and class A and prescription drugs with an estimated street value of £231,111.

Drugs, cash and scales found at the address. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of being involved in the supply of class A and B drugs and he has since been remanded into police custody.

Detective Sergeant Flaminia Romita said: “In the space of three months we have arrested 10 people who we suspected of being part of a Luton-based gang, determined to peddle drugs throughout the town and make profit from criminality and violence.

“Disrupting gang activity, preventing violence and putting criminals before the court is what we were established to do, and these latest results are a testament to the hard work and dedication of officers in the unit.