12 arrested and £20k in cash seized in Luton crackdown on crime
Twelve people have been arrested and around £20,000 cash seized in a crackdown on crime.
A man in his 30s from Luton was charged with drug supply, money laundering and assaulting an emergency services worker after he was stopped by police in his vehicle on the M1 on Tuesday (January 16).
Police also recovered around £20,000 in cash and seized suspected cocaine, designer clothes and multiple mobile phones from an address in Luton. Two women, who were also arrested at the address on suspicion of perverting the course of justice, have since been bailed.
Another two suspected drug dealers were arrested in Luton, with police seizing cannabis and cash. As part of the operation, seven vehicles were taken by police.
Detective Chief Inspector James Panter, from Bedfordshire Police, said: “These are more major results in our pursuit of drug dealers and organised crime gangs in Bedfordshire.
“Drug dealing is no victimless crime. It ruthlessly exploits vulnerable people and is the direct driver of the most horrendous violence.
“We will use every tool at our disposal to assist our investigations and bring these criminals to justice.”