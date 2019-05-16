12 members of Luton drugs gang jailed after detectives uncover multi-million pound operation

Twelve members of a Luton based organised crime group have been jailed for running a multi-million pound drugs conspiracy.

The group ran a complex and large scale operation supplying heroin across the country, with drugs supply networks based in Luton, London, and Sussex.

(Top) gang tingleaders Mohammed Irfan Khan, Mohammed Khalid and Farrukh Khokar; (below) exhibit of the seized substances

They were arrested following a proactive surveillance operation by officers from the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs from July to September 2017.

During that period it is believed the group supplied around 30 kilograms of heroin, with police seizing 11 kilograms of heroin and one kilogram of cocaine.

Eight of the group were jailed following appearances at Kingston Crown Court on Friday, May 10, and Wednesday, May 15. The three ringleaders were:

> Mohammed Irfan Khan, 35, of Dunstable Road, Luton - sentenced to 18 years and 10 months after pleading guilty.

> Mohammed Khalid, 34, of Chester Avenue, Luton - sentenced to 15 years after pleading guilty.

> Farrukh Khokar, 48, Brunswick Road, Ealing - sentenced to 12 years after conviction following a trial.

Their roles including organising the buying and selling of Class A drugs on a commercial scale, as well as directing others within the chain. Khan is already serving a 25 year prison sentence after being jailed in November 2018 for playing a similar role in a cocaine supply business.

Other gang members were also heavily involved in leading the conspiracy as well as arranging for the onward distribution of the drugs.

> Salat Dini, 33, of Thetford Close, London - sentenced to seven years after conviction following a trial.

> Surinder Kumar, 36, of Imberhorne Lane, East Grinstead - sentenced to 11 years after conviction following a trial.

> Aaron Whipp, 35, of Harper Drive, Maidenbower - sentenced to 10 years after conviction following a trial.

Suhail Malik, 39, of Maidenhall Road, Luton, and Imran Hussain, 33, of Kingsway, Luton, were couriers within the group, responsible for taking quantities of heroin from one place to another. Malik pleaded guilty and was jailed for six years, while Hussain was sentenced to seven years in prison after being convicted following a trial.

Four other men involved in the organised crime group were sentenced at earlier court hearings for their part in the conspiracy after being convicted of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

> Iftab Hussain, 35, of Beechwood Road, Slough, received nine and a half years.

> Omar Lobban, 40, of Finchley Road, Birmingham, was jailed for seven years.

> Safraz Khan, 32, of no known abode, was sentenced to five years and seven months.

> Michael Archer, 50, of Chalvey Road East, Slough, was sentenced to one and a half years.

Detective Inspector Trevor Davidson, senior investigating officer, said: “This was a protracted investigation into an organised crime group which was operating an established drugs supply network, dealing import quality heroin on a commercial scale.

“Thanks to the hard work of our officers and our cutting edge capabilities, we were able to unpick the conspiracy and a dangerous and top end drug dealing group have now been taken off the streets for a very long time.

“Tackling the importation and supply of Class A drugs across the eastern region is one of our priorities, and we will continue to use our specialist capabilities to bring serious and organised criminals such as these to justice.”