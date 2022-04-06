14-year-old boy threatened with knife in Luton street robbery

The incident happened at around 7pm on Monday (April 4) as the victim was on his way home on the scooter.

He was approached by two young men on a pushbike in Toddington Road, Luton, who threatened him with a knife and grabbed hold of his electric scooter before making off with it.

One of the suspects is described as white and the other of mixed-heritage.

Bedfordshire Police are appealing for information

They were both wearing black clothing and black balaclavas.

Investigating officer PC Kimberley Lovejoy, from Bedfordshire Police South Criminal Investigation Department, said: “This is a violent incident which has caused the victim a great deal of distress. Thankfully he was not physically harmed.

“We will not tolerate behaviour like this in our communities and are urging anyone with any information to get in touch with us.”