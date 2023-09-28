A generic view of police tape at a crime scene. Dave Thompson/PA

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder after a man was left ‘fighting for his life’ after being stabbed in Luton this week.

Just before 11pm on Monday (September 25), police were called to reports of a man with serious stab wounds after he was attacked in Chapel Street. The victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

A 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon yesterday. He has been remanded into custody. A 16-year-old boy was also arrested in connection with the incident and has been bailed.

Officers are asking the public for help to find a second suspect. He is described as wearing dark clothing and riding a dark-coloured electric bike around the time of the incident.

Detective Sergeant Scott Fowler said: “This was a heinous attack that left a young man fighting for his life and no doubt has deeply affected those that witnessed it. I would like to extend my thanks to the members of the public who administered lifesaving first aid support to the victim.

“Despite making good headway in this investigation, we are keen to identify a second suspect that we believe was involved in the attack.

“We cannot stress enough how devastating knife crime is not only for victims and perpetrators, but the wider community too. Speaking directly to those carrying weapons - just drop it. There are weapons bins across the county, there is support available, you do have a choice – make the right one."