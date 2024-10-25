16 people arrested in Luton after police seize shotgun, drugs and stolen cars
The force said it seized a loaded shotgun on Kestrel Way and found more than 100 wraps of Class A drugs and four stolen cars.
Offices have charged those arrested with violent offences including a domestic assault, threats to kill, strangulation and assaulting an emergency worker.
Charges were also brought in connection with burglaries, vehicle thefts and shoplifting.
Detective Chief Inspector James Panter, who oversaw the Luton arm of the national operation, said: “This crackdown was a collaborative approach with other forces to identify and apprehend serious criminals using the road networks to commit organised crime, linked to county drugs lines, gangs and weapons.
“Utilising a range of overt and covert tactics, we successfully remanded a number of suspects for a wide range of offences which underpin some of the most serious crimes blighting Bedfordshire.
“In one instance an arrest was made just 20 minutes after a car was reported as stolen, and in another we recovered a loaded shotgun following pursuit of a stolen vehicle.”
He added: “Those charged now face the judicial process while our enquiries into a number of other linked investigations will continue.
“These results send a clear message that criminality that crosses county borders will be detected, and we and our partners will work as a united force to take its perpetrators off our streets.”
Anyone with concerns about drug dealing can report it to police online or by calling 101.