16 people arrested in Luton after police seize shotgun, drugs and stolen cars

Olivia Preston
Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 25th Oct 2024, 16:53 GMT
Police have made 16 arrests in Luton this week as part of a national crackdown on organised crime.

The force said it seized a loaded shotgun on Kestrel Way and found more than 100 wraps of Class A drugs and four stolen cars.

Offices have charged those arrested with violent offences including a domestic assault, threats to kill, strangulation and assaulting an emergency worker.

Charges were also brought in connection with burglaries, vehicle thefts and shoplifting.

Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston
Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston

Detective Chief Inspector James Panter, who oversaw the Luton arm of the national operation, said: “This crackdown was a collaborative approach with other forces to identify and apprehend serious criminals using the road networks to commit organised crime, linked to county drugs lines, gangs and weapons.

“Utilising a range of overt and covert tactics, we successfully remanded a number of suspects for a wide range of offences which underpin some of the most serious crimes blighting Bedfordshire.

“In one instance an arrest was made just 20 minutes after a car was reported as stolen, and in another we recovered a loaded shotgun following pursuit of a stolen vehicle.”

He added: “Those charged now face the judicial process while our enquiries into a number of other linked investigations will continue.

“These results send a clear message that criminality that crosses county borders will be detected, and we and our partners will work as a united force to take its perpetrators off our streets.”

Anyone with concerns about drug dealing can report it to police online or by calling 101.

