Bedfordshire Police at the scene in Sundon Park

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after a man was stabbed to death and a woman seriously injured in Luton.

Emergency services responded to reports of two people believed to be suffering from knife-wounds in Tenth Avenue, in the Sundon Park area of Luton, just before 2am on Saturday morning (September 16).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Omar Khan, 38, from Leicester Road in Luton, was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman was taken to hospital.

Yesterday (September 20) the teenager was arrested on suspicion of murder and grievous bodily harm (GBH) in connection to the incident. He remains in police custody for questioning.

Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “No doubt the local community will be shaken by this horrific event, and we want to reassure everyone that our dedicated investigation team is working tirelessly to understand the circumstances around the incident and hold accountable those responsible for this senseless act.

“Our specialist officers are providing support to the family, and we kindly request that their privacy is respected during this difficult time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Our investigation is progressing, but we are still encouraging anyone who may have information to come forward. In particular, we are keen to hear from individuals who may have doorbell or dashcam footage from the area around the time of the incident.

“In the strongest terms possible, we unequivocally condemn this type of violence. Knife crime has no place in our community and we will persist in our efforts to eliminate it and prevent the devastation it can cause.”