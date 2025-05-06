16-year-old boy charged after knife incident at Caddington school

By Laura Hutchinson

Published 6th May 2025, 09:04 BST
Updated 6th May 2025, 09:04 BST
Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston
Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston
A teenager has been charged after an incident at a Caddington upper school

The 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested at Manshead Upper School on Dunstable Road at around 1.40pm on Friday, May 2.

Police had been called to reports of a student believed to be in possession of a knife.

He has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm without intent, actual bodily harm and threatening a person with a bladed article on school premises.

He was remanded in custody ahead of a court hearing at Luton Magistrates on Monday, May 5.

Two people who were injured in the incident have since been discharged from hospital. Police say their injuries were not life-threatening or life-changing.

Police stepped up their presence in the area to provide ongoing support to the school and local community.

Anyone affected by the incident is encouraged to visit the council’s website to seek support.

