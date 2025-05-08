16-year-old boy charged with more offences after knife incident at school near Dunstable

Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston

A teenager has been charged with more offences after a knife incident at a school near Dunstable.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested at Manshead C of E Academy on Dunstable Road at around 1.40pm on Friday, May 2.

Police had been called to reports of a student believed to be in possession of a knife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The teenager had been charged with causing grievous bodily harm without intent, actual bodily harm and threatening a person with a bladed article on school premises.

Following an appearance at Luton Magistrates Court on Monday, May 5 he has now been charged with false imprisonment, grievous bodily harm with intent and three further counts of threatening a person with a blade at the school.

He has now been remanded in custody ahead of a hearing on June 9.

Two people who were injured in the incident have since been discharged from hospital. Police say their injuries were not life-threatening or life-changing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have stepped up their presence in the area to provide ongoing support to the school and local community.

Anyone affected by the incident is encouraged to visit the council’s website to seek support.