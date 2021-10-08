16-year-old pleads not guilty to the murder of Luton teenager

A 16-year-old boy has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Humza Hussain, who was stabbed in June near to Challney High School for Boys in Luton.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Luton Crown Court on Wednesday, October 6, for a plea and case management hearing.

Humza Hussain, 16, from Luton, died following the incident in Stoneygate Road on Tuesday, June 8. A post mortem carried out established that he died from stab wounds.

The accused also pleaded not guilty to possession of a bladed article.