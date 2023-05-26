News you can trust since 1891
Derrick Kinyua was fatally stabbed in April
By Laura Hutchinson
Published 26th May 2023, 13:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 13:44 BST

A second person has been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of Derrick Kinyua in Luton on April 14.

A 17-year-old boy appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Thursday) charged with murder, after he was arrested following a warrant at an address in Luton earlier this week.

He has been remanded into custody ahead of an appearance at Luton Crown Court on Tuesday (May 30).

Derrick KinyuaDerrick Kinyua
Mr Kinyua was stabbed following an altercation that took place on the junction of Hitchin Road and Hucklesby Way, Luton.

Emergency services attended the scene but despite best efforts, Mr Kinyua later died in hospital.

Anyone with information can call 101 or report it online quoting Operation Syphon.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.