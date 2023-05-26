A second person has been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of Derrick Kinyua in Luton on April 14.

A 17-year-old boy appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Thursday) charged with murder, after he was arrested following a warrant at an address in Luton earlier this week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He has been remanded into custody ahead of an appearance at Luton Crown Court on Tuesday (May 30).

Derrick Kinyua

Mr Kinyua was stabbed following an altercation that took place on the junction of Hitchin Road and Hucklesby Way, Luton.

Emergency services attended the scene but despite best efforts, Mr Kinyua later died in hospital.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anyone with information can call 101 or report it online quoting Operation Syphon.