17-year-old charged with murder after man stabbed in Luton's Sundon Park area

A 16-year-old boy has also been charged
By Laura Hutchinson
Published 28th Sep 2023, 14:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 14:42 BST
Bedfordshire Police at the scene in Sundon ParkBedfordshire Police at the scene in Sundon Park
A second teenager has been charged with murder after a man was stabbed to death in Luton’s Sundon Park.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with murder, inflicting grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in connection with the incident on Saturday, September 16.

He appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday) and was remanded ahead of an appearance at Luton Crown Court tomorrow.

Major Crime detectives launched a murder investigation following an incident in Tenth Avenue, Luton which left a man dead and a woman hospitalised.

A 16-year-old boy has also been charged in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or report online, quoting Operation Morcote. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.