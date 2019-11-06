17-year-old girl stabbed twice in the leg at Luton Train Station

A 17-year-old girl was stabbed twice in the leg at Luton Train Station this afternoon

A Beds Police spokesman said: "We were called at around 4.45pm today (Wednesday) to reports of an incident at Luton railway station.

"A 17-year-old girl had suffered two stab wounds to the leg.

"The injuries are not life threatening and she has been taken to hospital for further treatment.

"Anyone with any information is asked to call us on 101, quoting reference 337 of today.

"You can also text information to British Transport Police on 61016, or leave information through Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."