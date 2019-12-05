17-year-old in 'serious but stable' condition from Luton stabbing as investigation continues

A 17-year-old stabbed in Luton yesterday has been described as being in a "serious but stable" condition as police continue to investigate.

Two teenagers were injured in the incident in Park Street, Luton, at around 1.30pm yesterday (Wednesday).

The stabbing happened close to the junction with Cumberland Street

The 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

An 18-year-old man also suffered less serious knife injuries as a result of the incident.

DI Grant Maxted said: “We are following a number of lines of enquiry in regards to this attack.

“We will not stand for serious youth violence on our streets, and are determined to bring those responsible to justice.

“If anyone saw anything or has any other information which can help us, please get in contact.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or via www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report, quoting Operation Batllo.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.