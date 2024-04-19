We’re back with a roundup of all the criminals jailed in Luton, Dunstable and Houghton Regis. And instead of waiting until the end of the year to name and shame them, we are doing quarterly updates to keep you in the know.

These 18 criminals have been convicted and jailed for crimes including sexual assault, drug dealing, and burglary. Some people may not have mugshots, due to the length of the jail term or legal restrictions.

When we did our last roundup, Chief Superintendent Jaki Whittred, head of local policing at Bedfordshire Police, said: “We continue to work tirelessly to keep people safe from crime and bring offenders to justice.

“Crime is complex and multi-faceted, but we have many specialist and highly trained teams to deal with all aspects of criminality and we work closely with partners across the county to keep people safe. We cannot achieve this without the support of local communities, and I encourage people to tell us what is happening so we can take action.”

Jamie Recardo Meet Jamie, he thought it would be a good idea to break into one of his family members' houses while they were in hospital and steal their electronics - including a 55-inch smart TV. The 33-year-old of Carisbrooke Road, Luton pleaded guilty to burglary, and on January 11, he was sentenced to 16 months behind bars.

Anthony 'Danny' Burns This is Danny Burns. The 39-year-old was jailed for blackmail and online sex offences against children and adults after he had preyed on victims in Luton. Burns used 'sugar daddy' websites to trap dozens of unsuspecting females into performing sexual and degrading acts under the threat of blackmail. His victims ranged from seven years old to 54. The online predator, who was originally from Lowestoft, was jailed for 24 years after admitting and being convicted of 40 offences. He won't be bothering anyone else any time soon!

Wayne Sames Bedfordshire Police dubbed him as a "prolific burglar", and Wayne Sames was brought to justice in January after he admitted to numerous burglaries and theft offences in Dunstable. The 37-year-old of no fixed address pleaded guilty to three counts of burglary, two counts of attempted burglary, one count of theft from motor vehicle and one count of vehicle interference. While he was in court, Sames asked for a further 39 related offences in the town to be taken into consideration upon his sentencing. He was put behind bars for three years.