Police are investigating after a young man was stabbed in Luton on Monday morning.

A Beds Police spokesman said: "We have received a report that a 19-year-old man was assaulted in Mill Street, Luton on Monday (8 July).

"He attended hospital with stab wounds and received further treatment.

"Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 40/38999/19."