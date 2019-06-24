£1million boost for fight against gun, gang and knife crime

Sussex Police
Sussex Police

A specialist police unit is to be set up to tackle gun, gang and knife crime in Bedfordshire, following the award of a £880,000 Home Office grant.

The Violence Reduction Unit (VRU) will be responsible  for identifying the drivers of serious violence in the county and developing a coordinated response to tackle them.

Described as a pioneering project, it will bring together police, local government, health, community leaders and other key partners.

Bedfordshire Police’s  assistant chief constable, Jackie Sebire, who is also the National Police Chiefs  Council’s portfolio lead  for serious violence, was  instrumental in securing the funding.

She said: “I’m a huge  believer in the need for a whole system approach to tackle knife crime and  serious youth violence.

“We need to tackle the root causes underpinning  violence, which is driven by the drugs market, fear of crime, lack of opportunities  and adverse childhood  experiences.

“That’s why I am so glad all our partners have come  together to back this bid and establish a truly collaborative, multi-agency project.

“With all our collective  resources and wills pulling in the same direction, I believe we can have a huge impact  on communities across  Bedfordshire.”

This is the third major funding award that police have secured from government in recent months.

It follows a special grant of £4.571million to pay for the activity of the specialist  gun, gang and knife team  Operation Boson, and £1.38million to provide  extra patrols, intelligence  data-gathering and community projects.

It also comes after the Times & Citizen began  campaigning last year for  fairer funding for Beds Police, in the context of rising violent crime across the county.

Cllr Colleen Atkins, portfolio holder for community safety at Bedford Borough Council, added: “Across  Bedfordshire we’re taking the issue of knife crime and serious violence very seriously.

“This funding will assist us in our partnership work  together as we tackle this blight on our communities.

“Alongside work to support the victims and their families affected by these violent and often life changing crimes, we look forward to this initiative having a real impact on reducing violent behaviour in the first place.”

Cllr Ian Dalgarno, Central Bedfordshire Council’s executive member for community services, said: “We work closely with the police and other partners to keep our communities safe and we welcome this additional funding to help tackle the underlying causes of serious violence.

“We hope it will help us  to collectively make a real difference to our communities.”

Cllr Hazel Simmons MBE, leader of Luton Council, said: “I am deeply saddened by every incident of knife crime and serious violence that occurs. This epidemic is gripping the whole country and has brought loss and tragedy to the streets of Luton.

“I am concerned and, as Leader of Luton Council, I am determined to understand the factors that are bringing these incidents to our town.

“We are doing what we can to work with the police and other partners and so we welcome the Government funding for a Violence Reduction Unit. This will help us get to the causes of this senseless behaviour which ruins so many lives”.