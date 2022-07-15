20 guns lost or stolen in Bedfordshire last year

Almost two dozen guns were lost or stolen in Bedfordshire last year, new figures show.

The Gun Control Network said the figures, which show hundreds of guns are lost and stolen nationally each year, are "appalling" and criticised owners who lose their weapons.

The Home Office said the UK has some of the toughest gun laws in the world and that enforcement agencies "will work quickly to crack down on criminals who illegally obtain firearms".

Guns previously taken out of circulation

Its figures show 20 guns were lost or stolen in Bedfordshire in the year to March – up from nine the year before.

Of them, 19 were stolen and one was lost, both increases in the last year.

Some 15 of these were shotguns, while two were rifles.

Detective Chief Inspector Katie Dounias, from Bedfordshire Police, said: “Firearms incidents in Bedfordshire are fortunately very rare, however it’s vital that guns legitimately owned by people across the county are safely secured and don’t make it into the hands of criminals.

“Our recent amnesty gave owners the opportunity to safely hand in any firearms that were no longer wanted or legal, and led to nearly 150 guns being handed in across the region.

“I would urge anyone with a firearm to ensure it is safely secured and stored in accordance with the relevant laws and guidelines.”

Gun owners are required by law to report a lost or stolen weapon within seven days of the incident.

The National Crime Agency said gun crime in the UK continues to be relatively low compared to mainland Europe but recognised "some criminals may try to obtain firearms illegally through theft from lawful licence holders".

A Gun Control Network spokesperson said: "Anybody who loses a weapon is not fit to own a weapon.

"They are actually in breach of the technical requirements of the licence, that it must be kept safe and secure at all times."

A Home Office spokesperson added that the police have powers to revoke a firearm certificate if the holder does not store their weapon securely.

The number of people seeing their licences revoked has also increased across England and Wales.

Last year, 385 firearms licences were removed from owners, a 26% increase from the 306 the year prior, while a further 1,075 shotgun licences were revoked, up by 9% from 982.

Among them were six firearm and shotgun licences revoked in Bedfordshire.

Overall, 418 applications for a firearm or shotgun licence from people living in the area were accepted – up from 238 in 2020-21.

It means 5,835 people are now authorised to use guns in the area – of these, 15 are aged 17 and under.

Christian Ashwell, head of firearms threat at the NCA, said: "The NCA works closely with policing partners and engages directly with representatives of the firearms trade and sports shooting associations to promote the safe and responsible ownership and storage of firearms, shotguns and ammunition."