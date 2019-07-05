20-year-old fined nearly £1,400 after sneaking Bluetooth device into Luton Theory Test Centre

A 20-year-old who tried to cheat while taking his DVLA Theory Test in Luton has been slapped with a fine of nearly £1,400.

The young man was caught with the Bluetooth device while taking his theory test on February 2 this year.

Luton Magistrates Court

Appearing at Luton Magistrates Court on July 2, he pleaded guilty to having the device for the use of, or in connection with, a fraud.

He was fined a total of £1,389, to be paid in £100 monthly instalments.

In addition, magistrates also ordered him to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work over the next 12 months.