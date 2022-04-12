21 arrests after police in Luton crack down on violent crime

Since February, officers from across Bedfordshire Police have been involved in additional deployments and patrols following a number of incidents.

In response to the incidents, which investigators believe to be isolated and targeted, the force’s Boson unit – dedicated to tackling gang activity - has stepped up patrols, with uniformed and plain clothes officers.

More than 750 hours of additional patrols have taken place so far, as well as existing normal police activity.

Police checking the parks in Luton for offensive weapons

Officers have made more than 21 arrests since the operation began, for crimes including grievous bodily harm, possession of offensive weapons and public order offences.

The force’s community policing team in Luton has undertaken 20 weapons sweeps in parks across the town, where officers have located and seized 10 knives.

CCTV has also been relocated to focus on potential ‘hotspot’ areas and identify those involved in any linked criminality.

Detective Chief Inspector Aaron Kiff, from Bedfordshire Police, said: “This increase in police activity comes in response to a number of incidents across recent months in which we’ve seen increased violence being used between isolated groups and individuals. I’d like to reassure the communities in Luton that we believe many of these incidents to be targeted, and our activity should only be of concern to those looking to bring harm into our area.

“My message to those involved in these acts is clear: neither we in the police nor the local people of Luton will tolerate violence being brought onto our streets. Anyone involved in such activity will be identified, apprehended, and put before the courts, where significant jail sentences are likely to follow.

“Although this work is predominantly aimed at reducing the number of violent incidents in Luton, we know that policing alone cannot stop these issues. There is a multi-faceted approach in place focussed on prevention, early intervention and diverting young people away from the drivers of violence and knife crime.”

The force is committed to tackling violent crime and preventing young people from being drawn into gangs by working with partner agencies, charities and other partners, such as the Bedfordshire Violence and Exploitation Reduction Unit (VERU).

Lisa Robinson, VERU Manager, said: “It is crucial that we apply a holistic approach to serious youth violence in Bedfordshire. For the VERU, this means partnering with local authorities such as Bedfordshire Police, to ensure we are well positioned to provide early intervention support to young people at risk of being drawn deep into gang related activity.

“Too often young vulnerable people are exploited by criminals and then criminalised themselves. We’re grateful that Bedfordshire Police acknowledge alternative tactics to addressing serious youth violence, such as diversionary and mentoring programmes, and ongoing intervention support.

“This multi-agency approach provides our young people with a way out, while equipping them with the skills and experiences needed for a better future.”

Anyone with information about gang activity, violence or incidents such as stabbings is asked to report it via www.beds.police.uk/

This information is fed into police intelligence systems and helps officers build up a picture of organised crime.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously through www.crimestoppers-uk.org