21-year-old man charged after shooting in Luton
He’s been remanded into custody
A 21-year-old man has been charged after a shooting in Luton this month.
Ledion Elezi, from Luton, was charged with violent disorder after the incident in Baldock Close on Saturday, April 6. He has been remanded into custody ahead of his next court hearing.
Two men in their 20s were also arrested this week but have been bailed with conditions while the investigation continues.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting Operation Damara.