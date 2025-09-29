24 Hours in Police Custody: Inside the triple murders that shook Luton

A year on from the horrific murder of three members of the same family that rocked Luton, a new two-part documentary on Channel 4 will look at how police stopped a larger tragedy from unfolding by finding the teenage killer.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

September 13, 2024, should have been like any other day in Luton, but for the Prosper family, it became an unimaginable tragedy.

Juliana Falcon and her children, Kyle, 16, and Giselle, 13, were found murdered in their own home, leaving a family and the wider Luton community grieving and searching for answers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The teenage killer, the brother and son of the victims, had wanted to gain notoriety, with police describing his actions as a way to achieve infamy. He deliberately targeted those closest to him to make sure he was known for a shocking and high-profile crime.

From left: Giselle, Juliana and Kyle Prosper. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

During the investigation, police also discovered that Prosper had planned a mass shooting at his former primary school, intending to harm dozens of children, but he was caught before he could carry out the attack.

Deputy Chief Constable Dan Vajzovic said: “Throughout this case, I have been determined not to provide the perpetrator with the notoriety that he craved.

“The decision to allow Garden Productions to follow the case was therefore not one that I took lightly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have taken the view that the opportunity to shine a spotlight on some of the issues raised by this case outweighs the downsides that publicising the case will have.”

The documentary will look at Operation Longacre, the painstaking police investigation that uncovered the full scale of the tragedy and how the killer was stopped before he could cause even more devastation.

The two-part programme follows the officers’ work — starting with the first responders at the crime scene at Leabank, all the way to the sentencing of the killer — through interviews, evidence gathering, and complex inquiries.

The case has highlighted issues around online radicalisation and access to firearms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deputy Chief Constable explained: “It is incredibly important to me that we highlight the issues within the firearms licensing system to help close any loopholes and prevent this from happening again. It’s something that I’ve been liaising with partners at a national level about already, and I hope the programme helps to bring about real change in this area.

“The ongoing debate around the dangers of explicit material online and the propensity for young men in particular to be radicalised into carrying out violence without any specific ideology continues, and again I hope this documentary continues to contribute to the debate around legislative change in this area.”

The show will look at how investigators pieced the horrific murders together, from looking at the killer’s motivations and background to finding out where he bought his gun, all the way to his sentencing of 49 years earlier this year.

The programme highlights the courage, compassion, and professionalism of the officers involved, showing how they navigated the emotional and practical challenges of such a devastating case, and providing insight into the tireless work required to seek justice for Juliana, Kyle, and Giselle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deputy Chief Constable explained: “In watching the programme, what struck me most was the incredible bravery, professionalism and compassion shown by each and every individual involved in Operation Longacre. I cannot underestimate the toll that this took on all of those involved, so I want to take this opportunity once again to thank you all.

“It made me very proud to see our officers and staff do all they could in such terrible circumstances.”

The two-part documentary will air on Channel 4 at 9pm on Sunday and Monday, October 5 and 6.