The documentary series 24 Hours in Police Custody will air a two-part episode next week looking into the murder of Saul Murray.

'The Honeytrap Murder’ will follow detectives from Bedfordshire Police working around the clock to solve the murder of Mr Murray, who was found naked and stabbed to death at his flat in New Town Street. The first episode of the two-part special will air on Channel 4 on Monday, March 20 at 9pm. The second part will air the following day (Tuesday, March 21) on Channel 4 at 9pm.

Mr Murray’s body was discovered in the early hours of February 27, 2022. Four people were involved in the plot to drug and rob him after seeing images of his Rolex watches on social media. His killer, who was jailed earlier this month, was tracked down by his £1,300 designer coat.

Victim: Saul Murray

Surpreet Dhillon was one of the women who drugged Mr Murray after she contacted him via Instagram. She moved the conversation over to WhatsApp to arrange to meet.

Dhillon, 36 and 21-year-old Temidayo Awe seduced the father-of-six and were captured on CCTV entering Mr Murray’s flat with him just before 11.40pm.

Awe was seen leaving the flat shortly before 2.30am, whilst Dhillon used a broom to prop open the communal door. Awe was able to later return with the two men – Ikem Affia, 31, and Cleon Brown, 29.

The women left around 20 minutes later, with the two men not far behind. CCTV showed that one of the men, now known to be Affia, was carrying a large knife as he left the building.

Mr Murray was seen running towards the door before he lost consciousness and collapsed. A post-mortem examination revealed that Mr Murray had died from blood loss caused by a knife wound.