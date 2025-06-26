24 Hours in Police Custody: New episodes follow investigation into Bedfordshire landlady murder

The new series of the hit documentary show, 24 Hours in Police Custody, is returning to our screens this week – and it starts with one of Bedfordshire Police’s most harrowing investigations to date.

The first of a two-part special will air on Sunday, June 29, and delves into the murder of Annette Smith, a 74-year-old vulnerable landlady from Stotfold, with the second part out on Monday (June 30).

The programme follows the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit as they investigate Annette’s disappearance from her village home, showing how the missing person case soon turned into a chilling murder inquiry.

In September 2024, lodger Scott Paterson pleaded guilty to the murder of Annette Smith.

Suspect Scott Paterson in police interview. Picture: Channel 4

The 45-year-old, of no fixed address, had lived as a tenant at Annette’s home for several years before he began caring for her while she was recovering from a stroke.

He suffocated her on November 8 of 2023, saying the demands of her care caused him to ‘snap’. After her murder in Stotfold, he dismembered her body and hid the remains at a storage unit in Letchworth.

In November last year, he was sentenced to a minimum term of 20 years behind bars.

Detective Chief Inspector Katie Dounias, the senior investigating officer, said: “This two-part episode captures the meticulous work of our detectives as we pieced together CCTV footage, forensic evidence, digital footprints and witness statements to uncover the truth about what happened to Annette.

“In the show, our care for Annette as a victim is evident, and the team really do stop at nothing to ensure that we seek answers on behalf of her and her family.

“This was a case which shook the community of Stotfold and Bedfordshire more widely. It also highlights some of the most complex aspects of modern-day policing and showcases the professionalism of our officers in the face of the most horrific of crimes.”

Chief Constable of Bedfordshire Police Trevor Rodenhurst added: “As always, 24 Hours in Police Custody offers an unfiltered look at the police service, highlighting the dedication, compassion, and resilience of officers who are often working under intense pressure, on some of the most traumatic incidents most people could ever imagine.

“Our decision to continue our relationship with The Garden – the makers of 24 – is to place a spotlight on the challenges and complexities of policing, while working to improve public trust and confidence in the work we do to protect people and tackle crime.”