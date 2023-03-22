News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Major price hike of Galaxy chocolate bars leaves customers furious
6 minutes ago Train strikes: RMT suspends strikes planned for March 30 and April 1
51 minutes ago Boris Johnson Privileges Committee: what we learnt from hearing
2 hours ago Actor and star of Mary Poppins involved in car crash in Miami
3 hours ago Major incident at Leith Docks in Scotland as ship tips toward dock
4 hours ago Watch live as Boris Johnson faces MPs at Privileges Committee

24 Hours in Police Custody: Saul Murray murder featured in two part Honeytrap Murder documentary

The documentary followed Bedfordshire Police as they found those responsible for Saul’s murder

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 17:38 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 17:43 GMT

In February 2022, Saul Murray was found naked and dead in the hallway of his flat in Luton. Channel 4 followed Bedfordshire Police as they tracked down those involved and brought them to justice.

In the final episode of 24 Hours in Police Custody’s The Honeytrap Murder, which aired last night (March 21) viewers watched as detectives traced Saul Murray’s killer, Ikem Affia – thanks to his £1,300 coat.

Detective Inspector Dale Mepstead and her team at Bedfordshire Police identified Affia, 31, after seeing him wear a long puffer jacket in CCTV footage from the scene. One Twitter user said: “Mental how they could identify the murderer because of a Moncler coat that was only purchased by 69 other people in England.”

Victim: Saul Murray
Victim: Saul Murray
Victim: Saul Murray
Most Popular

The two episodes showed Mr Murray’s bedroom, which was covered in blood and CCTV of him collapsing after being stabbed. The arrest of all four suspects was captured on body cam footage from Bedfordshire and Metropolitan Police, with Awe being particularly confused after being taken into custody from her student flat in Coventry. Dhillon was shown lying to her child on the phone about why she was unable to return home after being taken away in handcuffs.

Read More
Life in prison for murderer after plot to drug and rob Luton man Saul Murray

Cleon Brown, who was also involved in the robbery of Mr Murray, was questioned by police and seen looking panicked as he was asked about why he had vacuumed his rental car hours after the murder. Another person tweeted: “This 24 hours in police custody is painful to watch. His legs were shaking of guilt.”

The detectives reconstructed the crime scene to ensure that the coat was Affia’s, linking him to Mr Murray’s address at the time of the murder.

DI Mepstead said that Affia was ‘more savvy’ than the other offenders (Surpreet Dhillon, Cleon Brown and Temidayo Awe) as he has switched off his Lyca ‘burner phone’ before the robbery. Like the other suspects, Affia replied: “No comment,” to every question from the police.

Affia sat next to his solicitor with a jacket covering his head and face. Another Twitter user said: “Why are those being questioned allowed to put something over their head? Childish and pathetic. Shouldn't be allowed."