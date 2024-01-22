Watch more of our videos on Shots!

By now, we are used to the weekly instalments of 24 Hours in Police Custody, and despite this week’s being a rerun, it’s still a great watch.

Tonight’s episode revisits Bedfordshire Police as they bring down a drug gang in Luton back in 2017. This episode, which aired five years ago, follows a meticulous six-month investigation with the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit as they dismantled a major drug line, known as ‘The Kane Line’ after its ringleader, Kane Lee.

The operation, starting in September 2016 and ending in March 2017, led to the arrest and conviction of 12 members of the gang who peddled £100,000 worth of heroin and crack cocaine every week.

Kane Lee being arrested. Picture: Channel 4

The show reveals what happened in the interrogation rooms, behind the intense surveillance, and how the 10 search warrants were executed at the same time. After the major sting, 12 people – nine men and three minors – all confessed to the Class A drugs charges and were collectively sentenced to 40 years in prison at Luton Crown Court in June 2017.

Bedfordshire Police said: “Even though the episode is a repeat, the issue of violence and exploitation linked to organised crime remains of the utmost importance to all of us. The programme will show the vast amounts of money these criminal gangs can make, the exploitation of young and vulnerable people inherent in their business model – and how we take down these criminal networks.”