24 Hours in Police Custody: Tonight's episode uncovers the unusual suspects behind drugs trade from USA to Luton

Ashley Lewin. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

Tonight’s episode of 24 Hours in Police Custody follows detectives has they uncover the ‘the unusual suspects’ behind large-scale drug trade bringing cannabis over from the USA.

The latest instalment of the hit true crime docuseries on Channel 4, starts with UK Border Force as they intercept packages of around £50,000 worth of cannabis addressed to properties in Bedfordshire

The detectives piece together the route the drugs took through the country and arrest a middle-aged woman who has taken in a parcel.

But they soon realise she is unlikely to be their number one suspect.

The investigation takes a turn with a much-needed breakthrough when forensic evidence comes back – and police soon realise the parcels are being sent to fake names.

And they link one suspect’s phone number to 36-year-old Ashley Lewin, who had tried to collect the packages from addresses around the county.

Police searched Lewin’s house in Furzehill Road, Borehamwood in November 2022 and recovered a phone which had been involved in several of the deliveries, almost £50,000 of cannabis, and around £37,000 in cash as well as designer clothes and expensive jewellery.

Lewin pleaded guilty to both fraudulent evasion of prohibition as well as possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.

And in February 2023, he was given two-year jail terms for both offences – to be served at the same time.

At the time, DC Adam Geary called the process of finding Lewin as “painstaking”.

He said: “Lewin surrounded himself with luxury items as he spent cash that was made off an illegal industry that ruins lives. I want to thank everyone who has been involved in the investigation to put him behind bars.”

Tune in tonight at 9pm, Channel 4.