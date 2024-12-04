24 Hours in Police Custody: Woman who defrauded her uncle out of more than £200k handed suspended sentence

Suspect, Sacha Goulden, being booked into police custody. Picture: Channel 4

A woman who defrauded her elderly uncle out of more than £200,000 has been handed a suspended sentence.

Sacha Goulden, from Biggleswade, was featured in this week’s episode of 24 Hours in Police Custody, ‘Living the High Life’.

Viewers were left asking questions when details of Goulden’s sentence were not revealed in the Channel 4 show.

But we can now reveal that she was today (December 4) sentenced for theft by fraud and possession of a controlled drug at Luton Crown Court.

The court heard that she had breached high grade trust with her uncle.

But in sentencing, the court took into account her remorse, the impact of her addiction towards her behaviour, and her wish to repay some of her debts. Sacha Goulden was given 30 months reduced to 24 months due to these mitigations, which will be served suspended.

The judge heard that her prospect of rehabilitation was high and that Sasha was well supported and seeking help for her issues.

‘Living the High Life’, which was broadcast on Monday, followed a case investigated by Ann Ward and Dave Brecknock from the force’s Serious Fraud Investigation team.

Police started their investigation in December 2021 when they established that Sacha Goulden was the only person with access to her uncle’s account, through a mutual agreement to support her uncle’s needs.

Investigators found evidence revealing how Goulden had made unauthorised transactions of more than £200,000 over the course of 18 months.

In the episode, she admitted to using some of the funds to purchase Class A drugs.

But the investigation took a turn when officers from the fraud team discover a link to a separate case where officers are looking into an OCG supplying class A drugs throughout the Biggleswade area.

These two drug dealers who exploited children and a vulnerable adult in Biggleswade and Sandy were jailed last year.