3 arrested after 2 cars stolen in same Houghton Regis burglary stopped

Three people have been arrested after two cars stolen in the same burglary were stopped.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ford Fiesta and Vauxhall Astra were taken from Houghton Regis overnight between May 5 and 6 – but will now be heading back to their rightful owner.

The first car was stopped in Leighton Buzzard after a chase on May 15 – when the vehicle was flagged to police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the people inside ran off, police discovered the car had been nicked at the beginning of the month and seized it for forensic examination.

Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston

Just days later, on May 19, a second car was spotted in the same town thanks to ANPR flagging its cloned plates. Police realised it was stolen in the same burglary – and officers from Leighton Buzzard Community Policing Team working with the JPS Roads Policing Unit stopped it and arrested three men on suspicion of burglary/theft of a motor vehicle.

The second vehicle was also seized.

The team said: “We will continue to pursue criminals who feel they’re able to try and avoid detection via use of the road network. We have ways of identifying them regardless of if the plate is changed to hide its identity so please don’t even try!”

The three people have since been bailed pending further inquiries, and anyone with information is asked to contact Bedfordshire Police on 101.