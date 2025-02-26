4 charged over death of 6-month-old baby in Houghton Regis

Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston

Four people have been charged in connection with the death of a baby in Houghton Regis.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Six-month-old Archie Woodbridge died shortly after being taken to hospital on February 9, 2024.

Ambulance staff had called police to report a concern for his welfare at an address in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And yesterday, four people were charged in connection with his death.

Kieran Humphreys, 32, of Bromley Gardens, Houghton Regis, was charged with one count of the murder of a child under one, one count of child cruelty and one count of conspiring to pervert the course of justice. He is in custody ahead of his court hearing at Luton Crown Court on Friday (February 28).

Sam Wyatt, 33, of Dolphin Drive, Houghton Regis, was charged with one count of child cruelty and one count of conspiring to pervert the course of justice.

Sharon Humphreys, 58, of Bromley Gardens, Houghton Regis, was charged with one count of child cruelty and one count of conspiring to pervert the course of justice.

Karen Smith, 39, of Dolphin Drive, Houghton Regis, was charged with one count of conspiring to pervert the course of justice.

All three have been bailed to attend Luton Magistrates’ Court on March 27.