4 charged over death of 6-month-old baby in Houghton Regis

Olivia Preston
Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 26th Feb 2025, 16:39 BST
Updated 26th Feb 2025, 16:40 BST
Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia PrestonBedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston
Four people have been charged in connection with the death of a baby in Houghton Regis.

Six-month-old Archie Woodbridge died shortly after being taken to hospital on February 9, 2024.

Ambulance staff had called police to report a concern for his welfare at an address in the town.

And yesterday, four people were charged in connection with his death.

Kieran Humphreys, 32, of Bromley Gardens, Houghton Regis, was charged with one count of the murder of a child under one, one count of child cruelty and one count of conspiring to pervert the course of justice. He is in custody ahead of his court hearing at Luton Crown Court on Friday (February 28).

Sam Wyatt, 33, of Dolphin Drive, Houghton Regis, was charged with one count of child cruelty and one count of conspiring to pervert the course of justice.

Sharon Humphreys, 58, of Bromley Gardens, Houghton Regis, was charged with one count of child cruelty and one count of conspiring to pervert the course of justice.

Karen Smith, 39, of Dolphin Drive, Houghton Regis, was charged with one count of conspiring to pervert the course of justice.

All three have been bailed to attend Luton Magistrates’ Court on March 27.

