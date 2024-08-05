42 nitrous oxide canisters found inside ‘suspicious’ vehicle near Dunstable

Cans found by police. Picture: Dunstable and Houghton Regis Community Policing TeamCans found by police. Picture: Dunstable and Houghton Regis Community Policing Team
Three people have been reported for possession of class C drugs after a ‘substantial amount’ of nitrous oxide canisters were found in a car in Kensworth.

Eagle-eyed officers from Bedfordshire Police spotted a suspicious vehicle in the village. When they looked inside, a total of 42 cans were found and seized. The force said: “It is illegal to possess nitrous oxide for wrongful inhalation. Please do not take this gas as can be very harmful and dangerous especially if driving.”

