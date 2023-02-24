Five teenagers have been arrested in connection with a violent incident in Luton.

Police were called to Holland Road just after 4.30pm yesterday (Thursday, February 23).

Five teenagers were arrested shortly afterwards on suspicion of affray and are currently in police custody for questioning.

Police will be carrying out high visibility patrols in the area over the weekend

A number of weapons were recovered.

Detective Inspector Tom Stean said: “We understand that this may be concerning to residents, and officers from or dedicated Boson unit will be carrying out high visibility patrols over the weekend.

“We will not tolerate any kind of knife crime and will do all we can to tackle those who use weapons to cause fear or harm to others. Knife crime in the county is down by around eight per cent compared to last year, having fallen to its lowest level in three years in November

“I would like to appeal to anyone who has any information, or was in the area at the time, to please get in touch.”

Anyone who has any information that could assist the enquiry is asked to get in touch online or call 101, quoting reference 40/10294/23.