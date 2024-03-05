Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Seven men in Luton and Dunstable have been arrested by Bedfordshire Police as part of a national operation cracking down on fraud.

A man in his 40s from Luton was arrested on suspicion of fraudulent trading in connection with an investigation into large amounts of money being moved through both an individual and company bank accounts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man in his 30s from Luton was arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation in connection with an investigation where deposits were taken for properties that do not exist.

Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

Police also arrested man in his 40s from Luton on suspicion of fraud by false representation in connection with an investigation where money was fraudulently obtained electronically from an individual.

A Dunstable man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation in connection with an investigation into fraudulent bank card use.

Two men in their 20s from Luton were arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation in connection with an investigation into the use of a false banking app.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And officers arrested man in his 20s from Luton on suspicion of fraud by false representation in connection with an investigation into fraudulent phone sales.

The arrests were part of Operation Henhouse 3, targeting people suspected to be involved in fraudulent activity, and involved officers from Bedfordshire Police’s Serious Fraud Investigation Unit (SFIU) and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Detective Sergeant Chris Smith from SFIU, said: “Operation Henhouse has proved to be very successful for us as it has given us the opportunity to really focus on doing all we can to progress several investigations and arrest and question suspects relating to these cases.

“Sadly, we have seen a huge rise in fraud cases over recent years as scams are now becoming more sophisticated and more innocent people are being caught up in them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Often, many victims are embarrassed by what has happened to them and don’t want to report it to the police or even tell their own loved ones.”