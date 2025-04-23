7-year-old girl injured after being hit by car in Luton
A 7-year-old girl was injured in Luton at the weekend after being hit by a car.
Officers were called to Bolingbroke Road at around 1.50pm on Sunday (April 20) after the incident involving a grey Peugeot 2008.
The girl was taken to hospital and later discharged.
PC Scott Herbert of the Bedfordshire Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit said: “We are appealing for anyone who saw this incident to come forward.
“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was driving in the area who might have dashcam footage.”
Anyone with information can report it online or call 101 quoting incident 202 of 20 April.