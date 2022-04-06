William Connelly, 76, from Quantock Close was sentenced at Luton Crown Court on Thursday (March 31) for historic offences including subjecting a child and two women to sexual abuse.

He was found unanimously guilty by a jury of eight counts of sexual assaults, possession of indecent images of children and possession of extreme pornography.

Bedfordshire Police’s Protecting Vulnerable Persons (PVP) Unit carried out an investigation after a disclosure was made to police in 2016.

William Connelly

Following enquires, two further victims came forward.

Officers also discovered a device belonging to Connelly containing numerous indecent images, including the most extreme kind.

PC Benjamin Robertson, from PVP said: “Connelly’s victims have shown dignity and humility throughout the investigation and subsequent trial.

“They have attended court each day and listening to the evidence has been truly shocking for them. This hasn’t been easy for any of the victims to deal with.

“Sexual abuse and child sexual abuse are horrendous crimes. We will never tolerate this type of crime in our county and will do all we can to support victims and put these perpetrators behind bars.”

Victims of sexual assault can receive support and guidance from Bedfordshire Police and partner agencies, including the Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC), as well as support through the criminal investigation process.

Reports of sexual assault, even if non-recent, can be made to the police by calling 101 or online.