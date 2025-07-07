7/7 bombings: How four terrorists travelled from Luton to carry out their deadly attacks

It’s been 20 years since the UK faced one of its deadliest terror attacks as four bombs were detonated across London’s transport system during the morning rush hour, killing 52.

As today marks two decades since the nation was shocked by these horrific acts of violence, we are piecing together how the day began in Luton.

While the injuries and deaths were concentrated in central London, the journey of the bombers started 35 miles away - in Luton.

It was a regular morning in July when three men from Leeds and one from Aylesbury travelled by car to Luton train station.

CCTV footage shows bombers together entering Luton rail station on July 7, 2005 on their way to London. Photo by Metropolitan Police via Getty Images

Less than five hours later, 52 people were dead and more than 700 injured after a series of explosions tore through London's transport system.

It was the largest mass casualty in the UK since the Second World War.

Mohammad Sidique Khan, 30, Shehzad Tanweer, 22, and 18-year-old Habib Hussain were on the road in a rental car from West Yorkshire to Luton by 4am. Fourth bomber Germaine Lindsay, 19, met them three hours later in the car park of the station.

CCTV footage of the morning shows each of them putting on large and full rucksacks, looking as if they were going on a camping holiday.

One of the cars contained explosive devices of a different and smaller kind from those in the rucksacks. Other items were found in the cars by the station, including a 9mm handgun.

The bombs used contained about 10kg of explosives made from concentrated hydrogen peroxide and pepper.

Lindsay, Hussain, Tanweer and Khan went into Luton station and through the ticket barriers together. They boarded a train in Bedfordshire and were caught on camera arriving in King’s Cross.

They went on to detonate four devices - three on the Underground and one on a double-decker bus.

Three of the four bombs went off just before 8.50am on Tube trains that had left from King’s Cross.

The ringleader, Mohammad Sidique Khan, detonated his bomb on a westbound Circle Line train at Edgeware Road, killing six people, including himself.

In the second explosion, seven people were killed when Shehzad Tanweer detonated his device on an eastbound Circle Line train between Liverpool Street and Aldgate.

The deadliest attack of the day happened on the Piccadilly Line.

Germaine Lindsay detonated his bomb after it had pulled out of King's Cross station, on its way to Russell Square. He killed 26 people.

Nearly an hour after the first bombs had gone off on the London Underground network, a number 30 bus was targeted.

This bus, from Marble Arch to Hackney Wick, left Euston at 9.35am, where evacuated crowds from the Tube boarded buses.

The bomb went off in Tavistock Square and ripped the roof off, with the rear of the bus being destroyed. There were 13 passengers killed.