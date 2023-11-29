8 arrested in connection with human trafficking and sexual exploitation of women in Luton

Five men and three women were arrested this morning

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eight people have been arrested on suspicion of human trafficking after a major investigation into sexual exploitation of women in Luton.

Five men and three women were arrested after police raided four addresses in the town this morning (Wednesday). The suspects, who range from their 40s to their 20s, remain in police custody for questioning.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another man in his 20s was arrested at one of the addresses on suspicion of failing to appear at court.

File image of a police officer.

Detective Inspector Louise Gent, from Bedfordshire Police CID, said: “Human traffickers exploit victims in the sex industry because the demand for sexual services means they can generate vast criminal profits.

“Unlike drugs or firearms, which are only bought or sold once, a victim being exploited in this way represents a continuous source of income for criminals. It is a heinous crime – and one we are determined to stop, as we see in this enforcement action today.

“Those paying for sex need to think about whether they are engaging a trafficked victim. Paying for sex with someone who has been trafficked is a criminal offence, regardless of whether the person paying knows that the other person has been trafficked.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Law enforcement’s focus is on reducing vulnerability, protecting victims and targeting those who exploit or cause harm. These initial warrants will be just the start of our investigation, and we are determined to shut down those behind this exploitative and immoral industry.”

The arrests are the latest from the force in an operation to tackle suspected international gangs trafficking women into the country for sexual exploitation. Four men arrested in Luton last year are now among 18 men facing trial in Romania this month for human trafficking offences.

Key signs that may indicate someone is involved in sexual exploitation include having limited amounts of clothing or a large proportion of ‘sexual’ clothing, only being able to speak sexual words in the local language or language of their ‘client group’ and having tattoos or other marks indicating ‘ownership’ by their exploiters.