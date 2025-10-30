8 Luton businesses convicted in clamp down on illegal vapes, cigarettes and tobacco

Mini Luton Grocery. Picture: Luton Council

Eight businesses in Luton have faced legal action from the council after being caught selling illegal vapes, cigarettes, and tobacco.

Luton Magistrates’ Court heard multiple cases during September and October following raids by Luton Trading Standards.

The owner of Mini Luton Grocery, Nashwan Hwshyar, was prosecuted for selling illegal cigarettes at his premises on New Bedford Road. The 23-year-old, of Summerfield Road, had denied 13 offences relating to trademark breaches, packaging regulations, and safety. However, after a two-day trial, he was convicted of 10 charges.

The court heard that illegal cigarettes had been sold on 12 occasions between November 2023 and July 2024.

Hwshyar claimed the premises had changed hands and provided a ‘sub-lease’ three days before the trial. However, evidence from Trading Standards showed he was at the premises during a visit at a time he claimed the business wasn’t his, and he even admitted being in charge to officers.

Hwshyar was handed a 12-month community order with 180 hours of unpaid work and 10 rehabilitation days, and was ordered to pay costs of £3,614.

Ashok Deb, aged 24, and of Biscot Road, Luton, was fined £268 at Luton Magistrates’ Court for selling a vape to a 15-year-old test purchaser in January 2025 at Vapex in Bury Park Road.

Henar Mini Market, on Wellington Street, was caught selling counterfeit and non-duty-paid cigarettes.

Ahmed Mahmoodi Ahmad, aged 38, and of Charlwood Road, Luton, pleaded guilty to six charges. He was handed a 12-month community order and 150 hours of unpaid work, and ordered to pay £1,627.26.

Muklesur Rahman, of Fitzwarin Close, Luton, appeared in court for selling counterfeit and non-duty-paid cigarettes at his shop, Sadiya Store Limited, on Leagrave Road. The court heard that the tobacco products were sold on nine occasions between November 2023 and September 2024. For the company, the 46-year-old admitted all the charges and was fined £10,991.50.

Despite being fined nearly £40,000 in November 2024, the men behind A-Z Flavourz were back in front of the magistrates.

T&MM Limited, trading as A-Z Flavourz, along with the director, Minhaz Miah, 22, and his brother, Musaddiq Miah, 23, both of Leagrave Road, Luton, appeared in court for the second time. This time, T&MM Limited was fined £22,400. The Miah brothers were each given a 12-month community order for 200 hours of unpaid work and 10 rehabilitation days, with costs of £2,035.25 and a £114 victim surcharge.

The man behind One Stop Shop in Farley Hill admitted eight offences of selling counterfeit and non-duty paid cigarettes. Mehboob Ahmed, aged 72, and of Douglas Road, was fined £3,798.60.

European Market Luton Limited, trading as New Town Stores, on New Town Street, Luton, and its director Reben Shika, aged 35, and of Hilltop Court, Downs Road, were both fined. Shika was given a 12-month community order with 120 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay costs of £1,003.70. The company was fined £3,800.

After a contested hearing, magistrates made an order under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act to close Doina, on Wellington Street, for three months for repeatedly breaching the law.

Councillor Maria Lovell, Portfolio Holder for Trading Standards, said: “Yet again, our diligent Trading Standards team has successfully tackled businesses that flout the law and sell illegal and dangerous products which could severely harm the health of our residents.

“The health impacts of tobacco are well known, and the effects of vapes are beginning to be understood. We’re determined to keep our town a safe place for everyone by tackling illegal products.”