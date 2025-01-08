Watch Scheme volunteers. Image: Bedfordshire Police.

Dedicated Bedfordshire volunteers gave up over 5,000 hours of time to Watch Schemes in 2024.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bedfordshire Police is saying a huge thank you to all the group members, who together completed a total amount of 5,832 hours last year – which the force is calling "a great achievement".

A breakdown is as follows:

> 3,633 hours of Street Watch patrols

> 1,414 hours of Dog and Horse Watch patrols

> 310 incident reports

> 785 hours of Speed Watch activity by our volunteers

> 5,208 total amount of letters sent to speeding motorists

Please email [email protected] if you are interested in joining one of the Watch groups, and would like more information.