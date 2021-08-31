Aggravated burglary in Luton sees intruders attack men who had been asleep

Burglars entered a Luton property in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday) and attacked two people who had been asleep.

One man sustained injuries requiring hospital treatment after the three intruders entered the address in Vincent Road.

A second victim, also male, escaped through an open window and received treatment for minor injuries.

Can you help police?

One of the burglars is described as white, wearing blue clothing with a face mask and gloves. A second offender is described as white, wearing black clothing and a face mask.

Officers from Bedfordshire Police’s Crime Investigation Department are appealing for witnesses.

Detective Constable Kimberley Anderson investigating said: “I am appealing to anyone who may have seen or heard anything in relation to this incident.

"The incident took place in the early hours of the morning, when people are usually at home.

“This incident has left one of the victims with injuries requiring hospital treatment and I am keen to track down the offenders.