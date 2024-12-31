We’re back with a roundup of all the criminals jailed in Luton, Dunstable and Houghton Regis in 2024.
These criminals have been convicted and jailed for crimes including sexual assault, drug dealing, murder and burglary.
We have only included those with addresses in the towns. Some people may not have mugshots, due to the length of the jail term or legal restrictions.
Scroll down to see which criminals have been jailed in 2024…
1. Jamie Recardo
Jamie thought it would be a good idea to break into one of his family members' houses while they were in hospital and steal their electronics - including a 55-inch smart TV. The 33-year-old of Carisbrooke Road, Luton pleaded guilty to burglary, and on January 11, he was sentenced to 16 months behind bars. Photo: Bedfordshire Police
2. Anthony ‘Danny’ Burns
This is Danny Burns. The 39-year-old was jailed for blackmail and online sex offences against children and adults after he had preyed on victims in Luton. Burns used ‘sugar daddy’ websites to trap dozens into performing sexual and degrading acts under the threat of blackmail. His victims ranged from seven years old to 54. The online predator was jailed for 24 years after admitting and being convicted of 40 offences. Photo: NCA
3. Wayne Sames
Wayne Sames was brought to justice in January after he admitted numerous burglaries and theft offences in Dunstable. The 37-year-old of no fixed address pleaded guilty to three counts of burglary, two counts of attempted burglary, one count of theft from motor vehicle and one count of vehicle interference. While in court, Sames asked for a further 39 related offences in the town to be taken into consideration upon sentencing. He was put behind bars for three years. Photo: Bedfordshire Police
4. Christopher Andoh-Wilson
Unfortunately we have had to use a picture of St Albans Crown for this one. Christopher Andoh-Wilson from Luton was sentenced here after he was caught defrauding North Herts Council out of over £61,000 in fake Covid grants. The 32-year-old had been the Town Centre Manager for Letchworth Garden City Business Improvement District between 1 April 2019 and 21 July 2021. In December last year, he was given a suspended sentence, but after his “glowing character witness statements" were found to be fake, he was resentenced to 20 months behind bars in February. Photo: Google Maps