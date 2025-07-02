These criminals have been convicted and jailed for crimes including sexual assault, drug dealing, murder and burglary.
We have only included those with addresses in the towns. Scroll down to see which criminals have been jailed in 2025…
1. Roderick McDonald
This burglar was jailed in January for stealing a cash register from a restaurant. As officers chased them, 58-year-old McDonald tried to escape by climbing fences and over roofs. He then threatened a police officer who pursued him. McDonald, of The Grove, Luton, broke into another room in the shared house he was living in, causing criminal damage and stealing property. He was sentenced to a total of two years and four months in jail. Photo: Bedfordshire Police
2. Damian Schisnach
This sexual predator admitted to a vile string of charges at Luton Crown Court in February. These charges included rape, sexual assault, taking and making indecent images of children and causing and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity. They related to four different victims; both male and female, who he abused over a three-year period. The 38-year-old paedophile, of Ferrars Close, was jailed for 21 years and given an indefinite sexual harm prevention order. Photo: Beds Police
3. Callum King
This 23-year-old was jailed in February for running over his victim after a row over drugs. King, of Cheapside, became angry after the victim refused to sell cannabis for him in the town centre. The victim followed King to a car in Library Road where King showed him a large knife. As the victim walked off, King drove into him – leaving him unconscious for almost three minutes. King was convicted of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm at Luton Crown Court. He had already admitted dangerous driving and possession of cannabis. He was jailed for four years and banned from driving for three years. Photo: Bedfordshire Police
4. Thorin Wrigglesworth
This car thief was jailed in February for being involved in the theft of at least nine high-value cars, including Range Rovers, in just over a month in 2024. He also admitted being involved in another series of car thefts in 2023 including a Jaguar, an Audi A3 and two BMW cars. The 20-year-old, of Vadis Close, was jailed for four years. Photo: Beds Police