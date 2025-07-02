3 . Callum King

This 23-year-old was jailed in February for running over his victim after a row over drugs. King, of Cheapside, became angry after the victim refused to sell cannabis for him in the town centre. The victim followed King to a car in Library Road where King showed him a large knife. As the victim walked off, King drove into him – leaving him unconscious for almost three minutes. King was convicted of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm at Luton Crown Court. He had already admitted dangerous driving and possession of cannabis. He was jailed for four years and banned from driving for three years. Photo: Bedfordshire Police