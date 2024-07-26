4 . Christopher Andoh-Wilson

Unfortunately we have had to use a picture of the outside of St Albans Crown for this one. Christopher Andoh-Wilson from Luton was sentenced here after he was caught defrauding North Herts Council out of over £61,000 in fake Covid grants. The 32-year-old had been the Town Centre Manager for Letchworth Garden City Business Improvement District between 1 April 2019 and 21 July 2021. In December last year, he was given a suspended sentence, but after his “glowing character witness statements" were found to be fake, he was resentenced to 20 months behind bars in February.Photo: Google Maps