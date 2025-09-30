Almost 100 pedestrians hurt or killed on Luton roads last year

Almost 100 pedestrians were hurt or killed on roads in Luton last year, new figures reveal.

It comes as road safety charities said road fatalities are not decreasing "fast enough" and urged the Government to take action to tackle dangerous driving.

The Department for Transport's finalised road safety statistics show 495 casualties were recorded on roads in Luton in 2024, including 97 pedestrians.

The other casualties included: 300 car occupants, 36 cyclists, 27 motorcyclists, Seven van occupants, One HGV occupant, 11 bus occupants and 16 other road users.

Police car. Picture: Lynne Cameron/PA

There were two people, who were both pedestrians, killed on Luton roads last year.

Across Britain, there were 128,272 casualties reported in 2024, a decline of 4 per cent from 2023.

Fatalities declined 1 per cent, with 1,602 deaths reported last year – the equivalent of four people killed in crashes each day.

RAC road safety spokesman Rod Dennis said: "Britain might still have an enviable safety record compared to some other countries, but the simple fact is that casualties aren't falling at a fast enough rate any more.

"Casualty reduction targets would be one way of giving the whole topic of road safety national focus, as would fresh interventions that could help remove the riskiest drivers from our roads – for instance, introducing alcohol interlocks to stop drink-drivers from reoffending, and steps taken to reduce instances of excessive speeding.

"The Government has long trailed its forthcoming road safety strategy, so we look forward to seeing how this can bring casualty numbers down further."

The report's final analysis show Britain had an estimated 4.7 road fatalities per billion miles travelled in 2024.

In Luton, this stood at 3.9 fatalities per billion miles travelled.

A DfT spokesperson said: "Every death on our roads is a tragedy and the safety of our roads is an absolute priority for this Government.

"We've been clear that more needs to be done in this space, which is why we are committed to delivering a new road safety strategy – the first in over a decade – and will set out next steps on this in due course."